Welded Metal Bellows Market to Reach USD 354.3 Million by 2027; Increasing Adoption for Aerospace Industry to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global welded metal bellows market size is expected to gain momentum by exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2027. This ascribable to factors such as increasing demand for the product across several industrial sectors. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled "Welded Metal Bellows Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Stainless Steel Bellows, High Nickel Alloys, Others), By Application (High Vacuum Seals, Leak-Free Motion Feedthroughs, Flexible Joints, Volume Compensators, Accumulators, Pressure and Temperature Actuators), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.", observes that the market that was worth USD 239.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 354.3 million by 2027.





A welded metal bellows is a type of dynamic seal that is capable of providing great range of motion along with possessing zero leakage capability. They are manufactured from a sheet stock and consist of high nickel alloys, stainless steel, titanium, and other type of alloys to suit the particular application requirement from several industries. Bellows are further used extensively and consists of two flat boards that can either be a circular of pear shaped, which is hinged across one end and connected around the edges to form an airtight joint.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption in Aerospace Industry to Drive the Market

Welded metal bellows play a crucial part in aerospace industry. They are primarily manufactured for altimeters that aid to sense barometric pressure during critical applications. Additionally, they assist in the movement of air through the duct system and edge welded bellows are popular choice involved in fuel regulation and management in the aircraft devices. Furthermore, corrosion resistant properties of the welded metal bellows to salt and seawater spray makes them extensively adopted in aerospace industry. Extensive adoption of edge welded metal bellows is anticipated to drive the global welded metal bellows market during the forecast period.





Segmentation:

High Adoption of Stainless Steel Segment to Aid Growth

The segment Stainless Steel (By Type) is likely to gain momentum owing to them being largely available that are ideal to withstand low temperature. In addition to this, they held a total market share of 68.2% in 2019 and is set to rise gradually during the forecast period. Furthermore, their high tensile strength enables them to provide high-pressure resistance capabilities. Nickel welded bellows, on the other hand, will witness significant growth backed by increasing demand from aerospace applications. Furthermore, they provide excellent corrosion resistant property and are ideally suited for high temperatures.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to Remain at the Forefront; Supportive Government Policies to Surge Demand

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth for the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the market was worth USD 92.1 million in 2019 and is likely to hold largest global welded metal bellows market revenue in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing demand from several industries such as automotive, aerospace, and oil & gas industry. Moreover, supportive government policies to aid manufacturing sectors will propel the market growth in the forthcoming years. Europe, on the other hand, will witness exponential growth for the market during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as presence of large chemical manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, increasing demand from oil & gas and food & beverage industry in countries such as Germany and Italy will bode well for the market growth in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Product Innovation by the Companies to Promote Growth

In July 2019, MW Industries, Inc. announced its development of novel energy solutions to cater to the increasing energy demand from several sectors such as petrochemicals and oil & gas industries. According to the company, the energy solutions include electrodeposited bellows, energized seals, and heavy fasteners that can be utilized during serious environment.

List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Welded Metal Bellows Market are:

KSM CO., LTD. (Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea)

BOA Group (Karlsruhe, Germany)

TECHNETICS GROUP. (Columbia, United States)

AESSEAL (South Yorkshire, United Kingdom)

Senior plc (Rickmansworth, United Kingdom)

Metal-Flex Welded Bellows, Inc. (Vermont, Switzerland)

Duraflex Inc. (Illinois, United States)

Mirapro Co., Ltd. (Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan)

Flex–A-Seal (Vermont, United States)

Weldmac Manufacturing Co. (California, United States)

Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. (Kanto Japan)

Hyspan Precision Products, Inc. (California, United States)



