Banner Corporation Announces Passing of Board Member Cheryl R. Bishop

WALLA WALLA, Wash., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that the Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) Board of Directors announces the death of board member Cheryl R. Bishop who passed away unexpectedly June 16.



Ms. Bishop was a retired bank CEO who joined Banner's board of directors in 2018 following Banner's acquisition of Skagit Bancorp. She was a long-time, respected leader in the banking industry who dedicated her career to community banking. She was beloved by her employees and well known in the communities throughout Northwestern Washington as a highly-engaged executive who gave of her time and talent to a wide range of community causes and organizations.

"Cheryl was an outstanding leader and valued colleague who achieved many impressive accomplishments throughout her life," said Mark J. Grescovich, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were fortunate to have had Cheryl as a member of our board. Her desire to be of service to others touched many lives and leaves a lasting legacy in her community and within our industry. She will be greatly missed."

Ms. Bishop began her banking career at Skagit Bank in 1971, holding a variety of positions throughout her career before being named Chief Executive Officer in 2004. She served on the board of directors of Skagit Bancorp, Inc. and Skagit Bank from 1991 until the organization was acquired by Banner in November 2018.

During her career, Ms. Bishop was active in the banking industry, both at a state level with the Washington Bankers Association, and nationally with the American Bankers Association, the American Institute of Banking, Financial Women International and Western Independent Bankers.

Ms. Bishop's seat on the Banner Corporation board of directors will not be filled at this time.

