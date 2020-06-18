Golden Tag Announces Tom English Joins Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. ("Golden Tag" or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) has appointed Tom English to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. English has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and has held numerous senior roles at investment banks including CIBC World Markets and Salman Partners. Mr. English has provided financial solutions for both small and large cap companies across all business sectors. During his career he has been involved in transactions across the entire capital structure, including financings (debt, equity, IPO) and mergers and acquisition advisory assignments.



Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented, "We would like to welcome Mr. English to the Golden Tag team as a Director of the Company. His years of extensive capital market experience will be valuable as we look to unlock shareholder value."

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company exploring for high-grade silver deposits. The Company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property in Durango State, Mexico. The San Diego property is located within the Velardeña Mining District, the site of several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold over the past century. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca. Golden Tag has no debt, 129,806,558 shares issued and outstanding, as well cash balances of approximately $2.1 million.



