Newly Launched ACT Virtual Connects Transportation Industry Digitally

Santa Monica, Calif., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organizers of North America's largest advanced transportation event, ACT Expo, have launched a new event experience to bring critical industry education and networking to fleet executives wherever they are digitally connected. The new online event series, ACT Virtual, will present attendees with timely insight on the latest vehicle technology and fueling infrastructure innovations that can help fleet operators achieve their economic and environmental sustainability goals.

"While much of the economy came to halt in the first half of 2020, the nation's fleets operators have remained busier than ever—working to connect people and provide essential services in a time where in-person contact has often been restricted," said Erik Neandross, CEO, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates. "ACT Virtual provides a digital space for these hard-working fleets to continue to gain valuable product and market insight, make new business connections, and discover the vast array of commercially available technologies to transform their fleet operations."

ACT Virtual will feature 19 days of unique programming from August through November, allowing attendees to design their own agenda by selecting from five advanced transportation modules. Each of the five ACT Virtual modules includes a series of unique two-hour episodes including keynotes, breakout sessions, and plenaries.

"Working closely with our Fleet Planning Committee, we designed an approach that provides consistent ‘bite-size' modules that will be presented in a regular cadence, about every-other-week," added Neandross. "This approach allows our fleet leadership teams to easily accommodate their participation in their busy schedules as they would a normal meeting, thereby allowing them to continue to run their businesses on a day-to-day basis."

Event modules include:

Module 1: The Main Stage: Hear top executives from major suppliers, manufacturers, and fleets who are aggressively pushing ahead on advanced clean transportation technologies. Learn what they're betting big on, why they're doing it, and what they're most excited about for the future of the industry.

Module 2: Deep Dives on Battery Technology, Connected Tech & Natural Gas: Explore the latest breakthrough technologies, early adopter fleet experiences, and key barriers and opportunities to reach commercial scale. Sessions are presented in parallel tracks.

Module 3: Advanced Transportation Investor Summit: Investors and entrepreneurs can gain unmatched insight on current and future investment trends in advanced transportation. Sessions will feature thought-provoking conversations with industry, fleet, and government leaders on what investment looks like now and in the future.

Module 4: Staying Plugged In: ACT's Annual EV Charging Workshop: Hear how the EV charging landscape has evolved, including key lessons learned in fleet charging infrastructure deployments, as well as strategies to control costs, protect assets, and integrate advanced energy management and storage.

Module 5: Ultra Clean HD Vehicle Summit: Top executives from vehicle manufacturers, technology suppliers, and fleets will share and debate what the future holds for the vehicles and technologies that power our nation's goods movement and passenger transportation sectors.

Beyond attending education sessions, mirroring the ACT Expo live event, attendees will have multiple occasions to network with peers, presenters, and sponsors through one-on-one chats – including via video – and small-group meetings and video discussions. And because there will be zero travel costs, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a diverse set of transportation stakeholders across North America and around the globe—spanning goods movement, transit and shuttle, schools, local delivery, municipal, utility, refuse and more.

ACT Virtual provides a collaborative space for sponsors and exhibitors to connect directly with the nation's leading fleets through the virtual exhibit hall. Attendees can interact in the exhibit hall by participating in fleet technology demonstrations, attending virtual press conferences, connecting with leading solutions providers through one-on-one video-based chats, downloading product brochures, and more.

With announcements planned from the industry's top OEMs, fuel suppliers, technology providers, and infrastructure developers, fleet operators can use the virtual event to source the latest products and solutions for their future vehicle and technology investments.

Significant leading commercial fleets and suppliers are lining up to speak and sponsor; with additional details to be announced soon. Event registration is open, for more information and to register, visit www.act-virtual.com.

