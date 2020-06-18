Priviti Oil & Gas Opportunities Limited Partnership 2013 Announces Final Distribution and Fund's Anticipated Dissolution

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priviti Capital Corporation, the Investment Fund Manager for Priviti Oil & Gas Opportunities Limited Partnership 2013 ("POGO 2013" or "the Fund"), is pleased to announce that we have sold the remaining investments in Priviti Oil & Gas Opportunities Limited Partnership 2013.



The details of the distribution payment are as follows:

Distribution rate – $1.05922114/unit for Class A and $1.50645997/unit for Class F units

Record date – June 18, 2020

Payable date – June 22, 2020

Following the Final Distribution, POGO 2013 advises that, pursuant to and in accordance with its limited partnership agreement, the term of POGO 2013 will end and the Fund will be dissolved on June 29, 2020.

