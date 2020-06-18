Bravo Acquires Chicago-Based PUSH Wellness

CLEVELAND, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Wellness, one of the nation's top employee wellness solution providers, has bolstered its position as an industry leader with its acquisition of Chicago-based PUSH Wellness.

The companies philosophically and culturally align exceptionally well, both anchoring in the use of personalized, progress-based health improvement goals that are meaningful, achievable and materially rewarding for each program participant. This approach routinely results in engagement rates, verified risk reductions and customer retention rates that far exceed industry norms.

PUSH most recently invested significant capital into its technology platform, bringing state-of-the-art infrastructure for communications, data management, configurable incentive designs and more - including robust features geared toward state Medicaid programs and underserved populations. Current and future Bravo customers will benefit from these robust technology enhancements as the combined company continues to lead the performance-based wellness market.

PUSH CEO Josh Golden stated, "We are elated to join forces with Bravo and to play a meaningful part in the company's continued success. Bravo's stellar reputation and demonstrated results are a great fit for PUSH customers and employees."

"PUSH's sophisticated technology platform and talented team members will immediately enhance Bravo's ability to meet or exceed customer demands," said Bravo Founder, President and CEO Jim Pshock. With the financial strength of our parent company, Medical Mutual, the world-class health resources available through our partnership with Cleveland Clinic, nearly two million members accessing our solutions, and now the addition of this powerful technology from PUSH, Bravo is poised to support many more people on their wellness journey while reducing risks and driving down costs for health plans, employers and employees alike."

The PUSH team will remain in Chicago, solidifying Bravo's expanded commitment to the Chicago market.

About Bravo

Founded in 2008, Bravo is a national provider of employee well-being solutions that empower employers and health plans with configurable wellness programs that strengthen employee benefits and drive down the long-term claims trend. Their data-driven approach has established proven models for controlling rising healthcare costs, inspiring personal improvement and attracting/retaining top talent. For more information, visit www.bravowell.com .

About PUSH

Launched in 2012, PUSH leverages technology and behavioral economics to motivate people to improve their health, producing real benefits for health plans, employers, and their valued members. PUSH specializes in developing and managing programs for groups with diverse populations, including Managed Care Organizations. The unique PUSH model was developed by Dr. Greg Vachon, a practicing internist and health policy expert with over 25 years of experience in clinical practice and behavioral health counseling. For more information, visit www.push.health .

