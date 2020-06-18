BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the June 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 25, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2020.



Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.049 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.104 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.043 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.190 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.087 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.158 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.168 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.034 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.042 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.144 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.187 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.054 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.132 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.071 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.084 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.067 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.124 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.170 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.075 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.032 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.231 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.170 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.152 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.072 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.140 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.052 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.102 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.210 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.185 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.107 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.093 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.113 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.259 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.064 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.045 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.042 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.079 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.132 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.054 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.038 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.052 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.121 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.057 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.182 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.134 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.357 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.262 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.052 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.278 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.089 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.135 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.180 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.129 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.150 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.271 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.096 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.159 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.274 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.261 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.325 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.108 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.021 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.131 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.096 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.016 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.028 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.192 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.134 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.065 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.300 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.078 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.066 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.086 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.219 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.013 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.060 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.260 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.125 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.066 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.034 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.124 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.091 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.167 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.108 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.403 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.248 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.217 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.132 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.031 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.277 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.203 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.255 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.336 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.183 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.068 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.058 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.134 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.215 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.068 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.045 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.053 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.046 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.048 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.188 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.096 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.044 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.051 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.096 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.102 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.261 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.035 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.172 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.037 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.133 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.069 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.090 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.393 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.289 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.050 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.076 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.103 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.076 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.067 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.452

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U



Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.006

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2020, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$6.47 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can/ | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock .

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$1.85 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.47 trillion in AUM as of 3/31/20

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

