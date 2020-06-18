Milking Robots Market to Reach USD 2.94 Billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Milk and Dairy Products to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global milking robots market is likely to gain traction from the increasing demand for milk and milk products worldwide. The advent of automated milking systems (AMS) has emerged as a new trend among dairy owners and will also add impetus to the market. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, "Milking Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By System Type (Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary), By Herd Size (Less than 100, 100-1000 and 1001 and Above), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027," the milking robots market size stood at USD 1.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to USD 2.94 billion by the end of 2027, thereby rising at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2020 and 2027.





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The Report Answers the Following Queries:

How fierce is the market competition?

How will the SCC monitor sensor help the market to gain impetus?

What are the significant drivers and challenges of this market?

Which strategies are adopted by players to earn the lion's share in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Popularity of Various Milk and Milk Products from Food and Beverage Industry to Boost Growth

The nutritional properties offered by milk and milk products are the key factors propelling the global milking robots market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of dairy industries and the rising demand from the food and beverage industry are also boosting the market. This, coupled with a rise in the need for quality and quantity milk and the high cost of labor are propelling the adoption of robots for operational purposes, thereby augmenting growth.

On the contrary, the inadequate training for cows in the initial stages, high chances of machine breakdown, and the availability of less or scarce number of technicians may pose as major challenges for the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the advent of customized designing of these robots offering consistent operational workflow are likely to attract higher revenue in the coming years.

Segment-

Multi-stall Unit Segment to Hold Dominance Owing to Cost-efficiency

Based on segmentation by type, the multi-stall unit segment emerged dominant on account of the rising demand for dairy products worldwide. This unit is designed ideally for conducting the milking process simultaneously. The operational flow of this unit is cost-efficient and is therefore, adopted by most manufacturers. In 2019, this segment earned 44.3% share.





Regional Analysis-

Europe Emerged Dominant on Account of Presence of Major Manufacturers

Regionally, Europe earned USD 0.39 billion in 2019 and emerged as the region with the largest milking robots market share. This is owing to the increasing demand for milk and milk products in this region, coupled with the heavy investment in R&D activities from nations such as the U.K., Germany, and others. Additionally, the high labor cost observed in this region also promoted the adoption of these robots by players in this region.

On the other hand, North America and Asia Pacific are likely to exhibit significant growth in the coming years accountable to the presence of a considerable number of vendors and the rapid progressing rate of milk production centers in the respective regions. Nations such as China, the United States, and others are showcasing rapid growth on account of the rising average herd size and the adoption of technological up-gradation, ultimately aiding in the expansion of the regional markets in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

BouMatic is Dominating Market Owing to Adoption of Various Training Programs for Better Technical Support

The global market for milking robots is dominated by BouMatic owing to the fact that it prioritizes technical support and offers quick repair services in case any machine fails to function. In addition to this, the company also focuses on providing training programs to promote the importance of dairy management and herd safety.

Key Industry Developments of the Milking Robots Market include:

March 2017 – Lely and Festo companies owned by the same family, entered into a joint venture for the launch of the milking robot called ‘Astronaut A5'. The innovative hybrid arm of the Astronaut A5 helps to conserve more energy and produce better results in less time.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of the manufacturing companies in the Milking Robots Market. They are as follows:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

DeLaval Inc. (Sweden)

SCR (Israel)

Lely (Netherlands)

DAIRYMASTER (UK)

Fullwood Packo (UK)

S.A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark)

BouMatic (United States)

Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

Hokofarm Group B.V. (Netherlands)

BouMatic (United States)

Other players



