Technicolor: Trading Suspension

Globe Newswire  
June 18, 2020 2:46am   Comments
Paris (France), 18 June 2020Technicolor ((Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX:TCLRY) (the "Company") announces today that, given the risk of leaks of material non public information as it finalizes the on-going negotiations with its lenders under the Credit Facilities, as announced in the 4th June press release, it has requested Euronext Paris to suspend the trading in its shares, effective as from opening of market today, until June 19th included. The Company is confident in its capacity to reach a final agreement within the next couple of days and will communicate to the market the outcome of such negotiations.

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX:TCLRY).

