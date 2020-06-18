Property Agent Makes $50k in 2 Weeks by Tapping on New Portal's Geospatial Data and AI Technology

Singapore, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcus Ong of Century 21 Property Agency, joined the Property Concierge (PC) at MOGUL.sg last February and made $50K within a fortnight. After signing up and listing his property on MOGUL.sg, shortly after, an Option to Purchase was issued. The condominium he listed sold at $2.44M, higher than it's indicative value. The owner was extremely surprised by the promptness of the buyer's decision making.

Despite a slower Q1, MOGUL.sg is still creating waves in the property market, garnering strong allegiance from users. Dubbed as ‘Singapore's Smartest Property Portal'- MOGUL.sg works closely with GeoWorks, which aggregates geospatial data points on OneMap.

"Utilising geospatial data technology, A.I matching and priority listing, we have built an infrastructure that will truly benefit agents on performance. We support them with virtual tours and digital marketing tools." Co-founder Gerald Sim who founded MOGUL.sg shared: "MOGUL.sg streamlines the process and packages it for agents to upgrade themselves into digitally astute professionals."

Ong recalled: "After I listed in February, I received an OTP within 2 weeks for the condominium. It was the fastest transaction for me to date."

MOGUL.sg's format helps qualify buyer's needs before any viewing is arranged. This flow is vastly different from the other portals where numerous advertised leads often do not materialize due to the mechanics of the matching.

Property Concierges also enjoy direct listings procured by MOGUL.sg and enjoy tailored support in data and marketing. General Manager of Century 21 Agency, Gerard Yeo said: "MOGUL is a game-changer here, we expect to see more successes not just with PCs but from anyone who utilizes what they (MOGUL) have to offer." For this quarter, MOGUL.sg has procured over $150M worth of property listings made available for their PCs to sell.

Amidst the plethora of new ‘proptechs' surfacing, MOGUL.sg will be punching above their weight class against the bigger portals by enabling agents to make the best decision for themselves through data.

