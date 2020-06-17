Market Overview

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares $0.25 Per Share Dividend

Globe Newswire  
June 17, 2020
DALLAS, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 16, 2020 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTC:NODB) Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend.  The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of July 3, 2020 and will be paid on July 10, 2020.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in north Dallas and surrounding area.  The current dividend is based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s current financial condition and is not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future.  Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Assets: $1.4 Billion

Contact:
Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO
972.716.7100

