Lantern Pharma Announces Two Presentations at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

DALLAS, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging artificial intelligence ("A.I."), machine learning and genomic data to streamline the drug development process and to identify the patients that will benefit from its targeted oncology therapies, announced today that it will make two presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, a meeting of global leaders in cancer research taking place from June 22-24, 2020. They represent the Company's first two presentations since its IPO and subsequent listing on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘LTRN.'



Each presentation will examine Lantern Pharma's use of its A.I. platform, RADR® (Response Algorithm for Drug Positioning and Rescue), in the development of LP-184, one of three cancer drugs in Lantern Pharma's pipeline. The first abstract will focus on LP-184's unique features, including its nanomolar potency and its activity in multi-drug resistant tumors, while the second abstract will highlight Lantern Pharma's use of machine learning, specifically artificial neural networks, to pinpoint a genomic signature most closely correlated with predicting response to LP-184 across a range of solid tumors and central nervous system (CNS) cancers. This signature is aimed at facilitating treatments using LP-184 through genomics-guided therapy. LP-184 is a drug candidate in preclinical development, which has shown early indications of efficacy in solid tumors, as well as in glioblastoma and CNS cancers with specific genetic and biomarker profiles.

RADR® is Lantern Pharma's proprietary A.I. and machine learning platform, which leverages over 275 million data points across more than 140 drug-tumor interactions to predict the potential response patients will have to Lantern Pharma's cancer drug candidates and to other drugs that it is reviewing and analyzing. Lantern Pharma continues expanding RADR® with additional real-world data points, tumor-specific data sets, proprietary experimental data and validated drug-tumor models. The company is actively developing additional collaborations and partnerships that will help expand RADR® both in terms of datasets and functionality.

The AACR Annual Meeting highlights the work and discoveries of the world's leading cancer experts and researchers. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's meeting will be held virtually and features speakers from leading healthcare institutions, cancer research centers, large pharmaceutical companies and hospitals.

"We know that collaboration and the exchange of ideas among the world's most renowned oncology experts is key to combatting cancer and improving patient outcomes," said Panna Sharma, CEO of Lantern Pharma. "Each year, the AACR annual meeting convenes leading voices in cancer treatment from across the globe and is instrumental in advancing cancer research and individual therapies like those Lantern seeks to develop. We very much look forward to presenting our knowledge and methodologies being used to advance LP-184, and to applying the knowledge gained from the conference toward advancing and ultimately commercializing our own pipeline of cancer drugs, realizing long-term value for our shareholders."

POSTER PRESENTATION DETAILS:

Poster One:

"LP-184, a molecule with nanomolar potency, exhibits strong activity in lung cancers with KEAP1 and KRAS mutations," presented by Aditya Kulkarni, Ph.D.

Poster Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 1

Abstract # 1464

Poster Number: 4185

Poster Two:

"Machine learning-derived gene signature predicts strong sensitivity of several solid tumors to the alkylating agent LP-184," presented by Umesh Kathad, M.S.

Poster Session Title: Machine Learning

Abstract # 3305

Poster Number: 2090

Full abstracts for the poster presentations can be found at the AACR annual meeting website, www.aacr.org. They will also be available after the presentations at the Company's website - www.lanternpharma.com .

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. We leverage advances in machine learning, genomics, and artificial intelligence by using a proprietary A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to our pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern's focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging our technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Our current pipeline of three drugs, two in clinical stages and one in preclinical, focuses on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. We believe that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the revitalization, refocusing and development of small molecule-based therapies. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. Our team seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors, and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to assist in delivering cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lanternpharma.com or view company updates @lanternpharma.

