HDI's SupportWorld Live Moves to a Virtual Format This August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, is pleased to announce SupportWorld Live: A Digital Experience taking place virtually from August 11-12, 2020, with pre-show virtual training from August 4th – 6th. This digital experience takes the place of SupportWorld Live's in-person conference and tradeshow that was scheduled for August in Las Vegas.



"We have reimagined SupportWorld Live in a way that will debunk the myth that online events are one-dimensional and dry," said Joy Sobhani, Event Director, HDI. "Our focus is to capture the most important elements from our live event and deliver content, products, and networking with energy and inspiration."

SupportWorld Live: A Digital Experience features:

Keynote Speakers

Timely and inspiring keynote speakers kick off each day of the virtual program. Greg Verdino, business futurist and digital transformation expert, presents "The Path Forward: Customer Experience in the Age of the Unexpected," and Sara Ross, Chief Vitality Officer at BrainAMPED, will discuss "Building Emotional Vitality to Thrive Through Crisis."

Conference Program

Thirty sessions are grouped into five learning tracks that focus on topics such as revolutionizing the customer experience, metrics and reporting, knowledge management, and building a top-notch support culture. Case studies will be presented by Freddie Mac, Navy Federal Credit Union, Boston University, Duke University School of Nursing, and Mercury Insurance, to name a few, providing real-world examples of problems faced by a broad range of IT organizations and the solutions they implemented to solve them.

Intuitive and Interactive Matchmaking

SupportWorld Live: A Digital Experience uses AI-based matchmaking and content suggestions to smartly and efficiently enhance the attendee experience. In addition to customized recommendations, the digital experience will include pre-event networking, themed video discussion groups, happy hours based on industry or topic area, and mindfulness breaks.

Virtual Expo Hall

SupportWorld Live: A Digital Experience includes a robust virtual expo hall, featuring leading solution providers, including Diamond sponsors SolarWinds and ServiceNow. Attendees will be able to view demos, meet with exhibitors via text or video chat, attend sponsored sessions, download resources, participate in prize giveaways, and much more!

Charitable Efforts

Continuing the tradition of giving back, HDI will donate $5 per paid registrant to one of four charities, including Feed the Children, Salvation Army, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

SupportWorld Live: A Digital Experience takes place online from August 11 – 12, with pre-show virtual training from August 4-6. For more information and to register, go to www.hdiconference.com .

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

