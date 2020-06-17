Leading Roadside Assistance Provider Agero Expands Market Share with Purchase of Road America from MAPFRE Asistencia

MEDFORD, Mass. & MIAMI, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agero , the leading driver assistance services partner for automotive manufacturers and insurance carriers in North America, today announced it has purchased the assets of Road America Motor Club from MAPFRE Asistencia.



Agero will take over roadside and accident support for Road America's more than 100 U.S.-based insurance, auto reseller, fleet, RV and other diverse client programs. The acquisition comes as MAPFRE Asistencia looks to refocus its key assets globally, ultimately deciding to leave the roadside assistance market in North America through the sale of Road America.

As the leading B2B motor club in the U.S., Agero supports more than 115 million consumers, servicing approximately 12 million* annual breakdown and accident events. The acquisition of Road America will help to ensure continued exceptional service for Road America's customers. Agero's flexible scalability, extensive expertise in the industry and configurable platform will allow for a seamless transition, enabling:

Industry-leading and award-winning service for Road America clients and their customers, including access to Agero's transparent and dynamic Swoop platform.

Ongoing professional assistance for motorists to get them back on the road and back to their lives 24/7/365, covering every zip code in the U.S.

Increased volume for tow operators and road service companies, as well as access to Agero's industry-leading technology, training, and resources.

"Agero's mission has always been focused on the delivery of exceptional driver assistance services, and we are incredibly excited to be able to offer these experiences to Road America's clients," said Dave Ferrick, CEO, Agero. "Our scalable business model and constant innovation has enabled us to withstand the current industry hardships caused by the global health crisis, allowing us to seek opportunities that make sense for our business and our network participants. Through this acquisition, we will be able to ensure consistent service to clients and customers and enable volume for our provider network, while allowing us to continue to expand in areas such as fleets, where our industry-leading Swoop Dispatch Management has established a strong foothold."

"After careful consideration, MAPFRE Asistencia decided that the sale of Road America would align with its strategy to strengthen its core businesses, while at the same time, ensuring the continuation of excellent service for Road America's clients and members," said Jair Marrugo, CEO, president and regional general manager of Road America. "Agero's customer-centric culture is an industry best practice, and we look forward to working with them on a seamless transition for our Road America customers."

Founded in 1978, Road America has a 40-year track record of excellence in the roadside assistance and auto lifecycle solutions industry, serving motorists in North America.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Transitions for Road America clients are underway.

Please contact Agero for more information.

About Agero

Agero's mission is to rethink the roadside experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening its clients' relationships with their customers. As a leading B2B provider of next-gen driver assistance services, Agero is pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes and redefining them as digital, transparent and connected. This includes: a transformative roadside event management platform powered by Swoop, a San Francisco based software company acquired in 2018; comprehensive accident management services; knowledgeable consumer affairs and connected vehicle capabilities; and intuitive tow dispatch software.

The company protects 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.

About MAPFRE Asistencia

MAPFRE Asistencia is a global insurance, reinsurance and services company founded in Madrid, Spain, in 1989 and operating worldwide. The company is present directly in 36 offices and has more than 1,250 corporate partners, with over 100 million people who benefit from MAPFRE Asistencia's services.

MAPFRE Asistencia offers products that increase their partners' profitability and improve people's quality of life. They specialize in global assistance, vehicle protection and lifestyle solutions.

*2019 Annual Figure.