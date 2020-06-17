Data Center World Announces Updated Program and Special Features for 2020 Virtual Event

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center, facilities and IT infrastructure professionals, today announces details for Data Center World 2020: A Virtual Experience, taking place August 24th-27th. The virtual event will offer a robust lineup of content including more than 50 informative sessions, a virtual Expo Hall and networking opportunities, providing data center professionals with expansive interactive content to learn the latest trends and technologies impacting the industry.



"With the efficient running of data centers so important to the very survival of many industries – health care, government, law enforcement, education, research, manufacturing, and more – this is a critical time for the community to be getting together safely and virtually to continue the narrative and learn best practices from each other for navigating new territory," said Brian Gillooly, Content Director, Data Center World.

Program

Conference sessions will be presented by leading industry experts with topics spanning the entire data center, from planning and automation to sustainability. Tracks have been updated to reflect the evolution of data center technologies and the issues that have risen to the top of the industry's priority list. Tracks include:

Data Center Planning for Innovation

Design, Build, Operate, and Automate

Mission Critical Facilities and Energy Management

Data Center Essentials

Data Center IT Infrastructure and Platforms

Optimizing Data Center Performance and Delivery

The virtual event will run from 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM ET each day. A Virtual All Access pass will cost $995 and includes online access to all conference sessions, keynotes, workshops, Expo Hall and sponsored sessions, and networking opportunities. It also includes on-demand access to all conference and keynote sessions for 3 months after the event, access to Omdia researchers, and exclusive market research.

Networking Opportunities

Using artificial intelligence to help ensure more valuable connections, attendees will have ample opportunity to network with peers and create lasting connections. Throughout the event, there will be social video and entertainment breaks involving games, giveaways and prizes. There will also be video discussion groups and happy hours based on industry or topic area, speaker meet and greets, a Women in Data Centers Meetup and a chance to meet with Omdia analysts.

Expo Hall

The virtual Expo Hall will feature the industry's leading vendors showcasing hundreds of innovative products and services. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the latest technology and identify the best solution to improve their data center management strategy. The virtual experience will allow for seamless communication with exhibitors including live interactions and forums for discussion, ensuring that attendees can make the best purchasing decision for their company.

"Our team is committed to creating a virtual platform that brings together the data center industry for productive discussion, innovation and collaboration," said Kelly Kocher, Market Leader, Data Center World. "Data Center World 2020: A Virtual Experience will provide the same quality content and meaningful conversations that have always been associated with our live events, while fully leveraging the advantages only a digital platform can offer."

To learn more about Data Center World 2020: A Virtual Experience and to register, visit: www.datacenterworld.com.

