Tampa, FL, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week, IntelliChief, the worldwide leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions, will present "Intelligent ECM Implementation for JD Edwards (JDE)," a free webinar designed to help key stakeholders at top companies understand why ECM purchasing decisions can't be made strictly on features alone. Understanding the capabilities of your solution as well as the limits of your vendor's implementation strategy is essential for ensuring full productivity "out of the box." An experienced, trustworthy vendor should have ERP- and industry-relevant experience to help you get the most out of your solution. In our upcoming webinar, IntelliChief will show you how.

(June 25, 2:00 p.m. est) Intelligent ECM Implementation for JDE

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about implementing an Enterprise Content Management solution into a JD Edwards (JDE) environment. The process does not have to be mysterious or include constant business interruptions across multiple departments. In our webinar Intelligent ECM Implementation for JDE, you will walk away with an understanding of the overall implementation process for IntelliChief's ECM and automation solutions. You will discover:

The implementation methodology that goes into a seamless JDE integration

The details included in a sample statement of work

Project readiness including key subject matter experts and resources assigned

The intricacies of the integration process, base packages and supports, testing review, and project timelines

The implementation processes should be one of the most important considerations when selecting an enterprise solution. Join us for Intelligent ECM Implementation for JDE and you will have peace of mind knowing you can plan for a successful implementation and partnership.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/junejde2020

