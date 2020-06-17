Steven Sico Named the Martindale-Hubbell 2020 Client Champion Award Winner

Trenton, NJ, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Sico has been named the Martindale-Hubbell 2020 client champion award winner. The Martindale-Hubbell new client Champion award recognizes attorneys who have been affirmed by their clients for their good services. The award is a combination of client reviews and a law firm's consistency in delivering excellent services. Steve has been practicing law for the last two decades and is licensed to practice in New York, New Jersey, and DC. His law firm is specialized in family law and divorce, bankruptcy law, and personal injury law. The firm has a reputation for helping ordinary people overcome complex legal challenges related to family law. At The Law Office of Steven J. Sico, clients get free consultation first, before proceeding to the paid services. This helps determine the best course of action in dealing with a case.

Besides bagging the Martindale-Hubbell 2020 new client service awards, Steven Sico has won a host of other awards in the course of his career. Some of the awards he has won include the top lawyers in NJ the legal network award in 2013, the client distinction Martindale-Hubbell award in 2015, the National Association of Personal Injury Attorneys award for excellence in 2016, the Martindale Hubbell Silver champion award in 2019, and the Martindale-Hubbell Silver champion award in 2020. Steven Sico is also a member of the Elite American Lawyers, an online publisher that recognizes professionals who have outstanding performance in their areas of specialty.

Steven Sico was also honored this year as the Best of the Best Attorneys. This honor is reserved for those lawyers who exhibits excellence in their practice. Of the 1.3 million attorneys practicing in the United States less than .05% of Attorneys will receive this distinction.

To learn more about Steve Sico and his law firm's services, visit his office on 235 Main St. Woodbridge NJ 07095. You can also visit the firm's website on https://www.stevensico.com for more information.

