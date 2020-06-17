UCHealth News Service launches to provide expert interviews and video for news outlets during pandemic

Aurora, Colo., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the need to share important and current information with the public during the coronavirus pandemic, UCHealth in early April began sharing content for news outlets featuring videos and interview clips on its new newsroom site.

The UCHealth News Service features interviews with doctors, nurses and other staff members sharing experiences from the front lines as well as important messages such as the risks of delaying emergency care. Since the site launched on April 3, UCHealth has provided nearly three dozen stories with news outlets eager to communicate visuals of providers caring for COVID-19 patients and nurses sharing firsthand perspectives.

"We appreciate news outlets recognizing our site as a go-to resource for accurate, reliable information and newsworthy stories," said Dan Weaver, vice president of communications at UCHealth. "The UCHealth newsroom puts a face and relatable story to the health care workers and patients who inspire us every day."

The newsroom is intended for media outlets to utilize any of the stories, videos or interviews for the production of their own news stories.

