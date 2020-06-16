Market Overview

Middlesex Water CEO to Participate in Baird Virtual Food, Fuel and Water Symposium on June 17

Globe Newswire  
June 16, 2020
ISELIN, N.J., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), has announced that its Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Doll will be participating in the Baird Food, Fuel and Water Symposium on June 17 at 8 a.m. EDT.  Mr. Doll will provide a company overview and participate in a fireside chat with Baird Sr. Research Analyst, Ben Kallo, CFA and Baird Research Associate David Katter discussing the company and the water industry. 

A replay of the webcast will be available following the symposium on Middlesex Water's website www.middlesexwater.com under Investors at the News & Events/Presentations Tab.

About Middlesex Water Company
Organized in 1897, Middlesex Water provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies. 

Media Contact:
Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs
(732) 638-7549
bsohler@middlesexwater.com

