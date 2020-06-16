Reminder to Shareholders of WOW Unlimited Media Inc. of Virtual Annual General and Special Meeting June 24, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. ("WOW" or the "Company") (TSXV:WOW, OTCQX:WOWMF) is pleased to remind its shareholders (the "Shareholders") that its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time).



Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and in consideration of the health and safety of the Shareholders, employees and the broader community, the Meeting will be held in a virtual only format, by way of a live teleconference, instead of in person. Shareholders are cordially invited to participate in the teleconference Meeting.

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the Meeting by joining the live teleconference by dialing in: 877-407-2991 where they can participate, vote or submit questions during the Meeting. Participants are asked to dial in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the call.

Non-registered (or beneficial) Shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, however, they will not be able to vote or submit questions.

Whether or not Shareholders are able to attend the Meeting, registered and non-registered Shareholders are encouraged to complete proxies in advance of the Meeting and deliver them in accordance with the instructions set out on the proxy cards that were mailed to Shareholders. In order to be valid for use at the Meeting, proxies must be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. by 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on June 22, 2020 or, in the event of a postponement or adjournment of the Meeting, at least forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time of the Meeting. Please advise Computershare Investor Services Inc. of any change in your mailing address.

A registered Shareholder may submit a proxy using one of the following methods:

complete, date and sign the form of proxy and return it to Computershare by fax at (866) 249-7775, or by mail or by hand delivery to 8th floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1, Attention: Proxy Department; or to vote by Internet, go to www.investorvote.com and follow the instructions. You will need your 15-digit control number which you can find on your form of proxy. Follow the online voting instructions given to you and vote over the Internet referring to your holder account number and proxy access number provided on the form of proxy that was delivered to you.

Non-registered Shareholders should carefully follow the instructions of their Intermediary, including those regarding when and where the form of proxy or proxy authorization form is to be delivered.

Shareholders are encouraged to refer to the Company's management information circular dated May 18, 2020 (the "Circular") for more details on the Meeting, including the business of the Meeting, how to vote at the Meeting and how to dial into the teleconference. The meeting materials and other information concerning WOW is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com .

MEETING DIAL-IN DETAILS:

Date: June 24, 2020

Time: 10:00 am (Toronto time)

Dial Toll Free: 877-407-2991

We recommend that participants connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the Meeting.

GENERAL SHAREHOLDER INQUIRIES:

If any Shareholder has not received their Circular package in the mail, please contact the Company's transfer agent and registrar, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at:

General Shareholder Inquiries:

By Phone: 1-800-564-6253 By Fax: 1-866-249-7775 By Email: service@computershare.com

About Wow Unlimited Media Inc.



WOW is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in Los Angeles, which has a 20-year track record; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios in Vancouver, which has a 25-year track record. The Company's media assets include Channel Frederator Network, on YouTube, as well as WOW branded programming on Crave, Canada's leading streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media Inc. The Company operates out of offices in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Los Angeles. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market.

Further information available at:

Website: www.wowunlimited.co

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact: Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations Tel: (416) 479-9547 Email: billm@wowunlimited.co