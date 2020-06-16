Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) announced today that members of the company's executive management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences this month:



BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Virtual Conference

June 23 – fireside chat at 3:00 pm eastern





June 23 – fireside chat at 3:00 pm eastern Three Part Advisors Virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

June 24 – pre-recorded presentation available for playback all day beginning at 8:00 am eastern

For these conferences, the company's webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live and by replay, accessible from the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under "Investors."

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what's most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:

Robert G. Burrows

Vice President, Investor Relations

240-631-3280

burrowsr@ebsi.com