Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sol-Gel to Present at Virtual BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 16, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) ("Sol-Gel" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced the company will present at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference.        

Details are as follows:
 
Speaker: Mr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
Date: June 23, 2020
Time:  11:00 am Eastern Time

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Sol-Gel Technologies website at http://ir.sol-gel.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company's pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, for the treatment of punctate palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:
Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:
Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
+1 646 378 2922
lstern@soleburytrout.com

Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com