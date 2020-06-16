Lombard, IL, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Acquires Lehman Advanced Dermatology in Clarksville, TN

Pinnacle Dermatology has acquired Lehman Advanced Dermatology in Clarksville, Tennessee further expanding its footprint and dermatology expertise in the Tennessee market. Lehman Advanced Dermatology is the 10th Tennessee practice acquired by Pinnacle Dermatology since the summer of 2019 as the state is a key growth market for the company with more growth expected through De Novo locations and additional acquisitions in 2020.

"We are happy to extend a warm welcome to the Lehman Advanced Dermatology practice as they join Pinnacle Dermatology," said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. "Dr. Kim Lehman is a skilled leader as evidenced by her career achievements in the military and as a civilian practitioner. She and her team have built and grown Lehman Advanced Dermatology with a reputation for high-quality medical and cosmetic dermatology and aesthetics. We're excited about bringing this talented team of providers and staff on board and integrating the practice into Pinnacle's network of dermatology practices."

Dr. Lehman is a board-certified dermatologist and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. As a Major in the Army, Dr. Lehman completed her dermatology residency at San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC). Afterwards she was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, serving as the Theater Dermatology Consultant. Dr. Lehman completed her military service as the Chief of Dermatology at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, KY, in September 2013.

Dr. Lehman then entered civilian medical practice for four years before opening her own practice, Lehman Advanced Dermatology, in June 2017. She practices general medical and surgical dermatology. Pinnacle Dermatology intends to leverage Dr. Lehman's skilled leadership not only at the Clarksville, TN location but to help open additional De Novo locations in Tennessee and Kentucky.

"I am thrilled to join the Pinnacle Dermatology family of practices and also to help Pinnacle continue to grow in this region," said Dr. Lehman. "Integrating Pinnacle's business model at our practice will help our location continue to grow through operational efficiencies and shared services while our local team intensifies our focus on what is most important – providing the best in patient-centered care."

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology's strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Responsive and passionate patient care, including same day appointments, patient education and a commitment to provide screening for the early detection of skin cancer are central to this practice.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Lehman Advanced Dermatology at the current location. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Pinnacle Dermatology 931-444-5040.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

Pinnacle Dermatology is proud to be a place where extraordinary things happen. Our providers, clinic staff members and corporate employees all work together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, every day. If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible.

