Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q2 2020

Globe Newswire  
June 16, 2020 10:42am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault" or the "Corporation") (SVI-TSX-V) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002680 per common share ("Common Share") will be payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 202 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 154 of these locations plus over 4,600 portable storage units representing over 8.2 million rentable square feet.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com