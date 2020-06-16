Association Welcomes New Board Members
Fairfax, VA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to introduce the most recent information technology professionals to serve on the association's Executive Committee and Board of Directors. These leaders ensure the organization meets the needs of its members so AFCEA can fulfill its mission of connecting people, ideas and solutions globally.
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Carey Bandler, NUIX
Jerry Dotson, Avaya Government Solutions
Col. Dean Fox, USAF (Ret.), Amentum, Regional Vice Presidents Representative to the Executive Committee
Tamara Greenspan, Oracle
Petr Jirasek, Cyber Security & IT Advisor
Alisha Kelly, Trace Systems, Young AFCEAN Representative to the Executive Committee
Philip O'Reilly, Juniper
Joe Schmank, Microsoft Azure Government Cloud
John West, Verizon Enterprise Solutions
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Clinton Austin, Jacobs, Young AFCEAN Representative to the Board of Directors
Florian Breger, IBM Germany
Nadeem Butler, Technatomy Corporation
Dina Flynn, Adobe
Fiorella Lamberti, Leonardo
Lt. Gen. Ludwig Leinhos, DEAUF, German Cyber and Information Domain Service
Brandon Lester, SRC Technologies, Inc.
Alpaslan Ozerdem, George Mason University
Anitha Raj, ARAR Technology
Lori Scherer, The MITRE Corporation
Gretchen Stewart, Intel Corporation
Jeff Verrant, Nokia
Cmdr. Juliana Vida, USN (Ret.), Splunk
Mary Allison Yourchisin, SOFtact Solutions LLC
Col. Michael J. Varner, USAF (Ret.), Regional Vice Presidents Representative to the Board
ASSOCIATE DIRECTORS
Brett Barraclough, ManTech
Jacqui Chard, National Cyber Security Centre
Chris Cusano, Blue Triangle Consulting
Colleen Dilly, FedData
Linnea Gavrillis, EY
Col. Karlton Johnson, USAF (Ret.), DeLaine Strategy Group LLC
Linda Newton, AFCEA Hawaii
Eric Oaks, CenturyLink
Szu-Moy Toves, AFCEA Alamo Chapter
DeEtte Gray was re-elected to serve as chairwoman of the board of directors, and Al Whitmore was nominated as vice chair. The complete list of AFCEA executive committee and board of directors is available online.
AFCEA is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international organization that operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents.
