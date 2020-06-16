Introducing Video Meetings From Star2Star

SARASOTA, Fla., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native collaboration for the enterprise, recently released their updated video conferencing platform, featuring a brand new user experience and an advanced feature set. Video Meetings offers new and improved user experiences for businesses seeking cutting-edge video conferencing technology that works in synchronization with their enterprise communications and collaboration tools.



One of the core benefits of the Video Meetings platform is that it provides browser-based access to seamless video conferencing via any device, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. Users can capture the experience of in-person meetings from anywhere, and with anyone; Video Meetings is designed to be easily accessible within or outside the organization, allowing both employees and external colleagues to participate in meetings.

Additional features and benefits include:

Zero downloads required

High-quality video, audio, and interactivity

Support for web, full HD video, and dial-in users

Personal meeting rooms for all registered users

Support for video, audio, documents, presentations, and more content types

Simultaneous screen sharing

Virtual lobby allowing hosts to manage meeting participants more effectively

Built-in encryption for ultra-secure meetings

Seamless integration with Star2Star's collaboration platform, Team Hub

"Video Meetings offers our customers exceptional video conferencing tools, which is especially important in our current circumstances," said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. "We are pleased to be able to offer such a powerful and easy-to-use solution to businesses that are trying to stay connected and maintain a sense of normalcy while working remotely. Video Meetings helps meet this critical business need when our customers need it most."

To learn more about Video Meetings, visit www.Star2Star.com .

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.