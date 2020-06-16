Flow Cytometry Market Worth $6.36 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

London, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow cytometry analysis is widely used for multiple applications including detection and measurement of protein expression, protein post-translational modifications, cell health status, cell cycle status, and identification and characterization of distinct subsets of cells within a heterogeneous sample. In addition to the traditional immunology and pathology applications involving particles, such as lymphocytes, macrophages, monocytes, and tumor cells, flow cytometers are widely used in conjunction with fluorescence-based protein reporters, such as green fluorescent protein (GFP). Therefore, flow cytometry can be used to study transfection efficiency, protein expression levels, molecular interactions, and protein structure.

The flow cytometry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $6.36 billion by 2027. The growth in this market is majorly driven by factors like rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia, and technological advancements. However, complexities regarding reagent development hinders the growth of this market.

The global flow cytometry market studied in this report is segmented on the basis of technology (cell-based and bead-based), product & solution (consumables & reagents, instruments, services, software, and accessories), application (research, clinical, and industrial), end user (research & academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies), and geography.

On the basis of product & solution, the flow cytometry market is broadly categorized into consumables & reagents, instruments, software, accessories, and services. In 2019, the consumables & reagents segment commanded the largest share of the overall flow cytometry market. The major share of this segment is primarily attributed due to the frequent use of various consumables & reagents by end users.

On the basis of technology, the cell-based flow cytometry segment commanded the largest share of the overall flow cytometry market in 2019. Factors such as increasing research activities, the focus of organizations on novel drug discovery, and increasing number of diagnosis-based medicinal practices are expected to drive the adoption of cell-based flow cytometry.

On the basis of application, the research applications segment commanded the largest share of the overall flow cytometry market in 2019. The growing number of initiatives by governments and private organizations towards increasing the adoption of flow cytometry products for research activities is driving the growth of this market. Increasing research in cancer and other chronic disease areas is also stimulating the growth of this segment.

On the basis of end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment commanded the largest share of the overall flow cytometry market in 2019, primarily due to increasing chronic cases leading to the development of new drugs, rise in R&D expenditure by companies, and presence of large number of pharma & biotech companies in matured markets.

Geographically, the global flow cytometry market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America commanded the major share of the global flow cytometry market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The major share of the North America region is mainly attributed to the rapid technological advancements and widespread use of flow cytometry in research activities.

Some of the key players operating in the global flow cytometry market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Apogee Flow Systems, Ltd. (U.K.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany), Luminex Corporation (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Cytonome/ST LLC (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Flow Cytometry Market, by Product and Solution

Consumables and Reagents

Instruments

Cell Analyzers Cell Sorters

Software

Accessories

Services

Flow Cytometry Market, by Technology

Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

Flow Cytometry Market, by Application

Research applications

Drug Discovery Stem Cell Research Immunology Cell Sorting Apoptosis Other Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Cancer Organ Transplantation Immunodeficiency Diseases Hematology Other Clinical Applications

Industrial Applications

Flow Cytometry Market, by End User

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Flow Cytometry Market, by Geography

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

