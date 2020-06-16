Royalty Pharma Appoints Bonnie Bassler, PhD to the Company's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma today announced the appointment of Dr. Bonnie L. Bassler, PhD to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Bassler is an accomplished scientist and has served as Chair of the Department of Molecular Biology at Princeton University since 2013.



"As Royalty Pharma begins the next phase of its development as a public company, we are delighted to strengthen our Board with the appointment of Dr. Bassler," said Pablo Legorreta, Founder and CEO of Royalty Pharma. "Bonnie brings a valuable combination of deep expertise in molecular biology and Board-level experience across academia and the biopharma industry. We look forward to benefiting from her extensive experience and scientific acumen as we advance our strategy as a leading funder of innovation in the biopharma ecosystem," Legorreta added.

Dr. Bassler holds a BS in Biochemistry from the University of California-Davis and a PhD in Biochemistry from the Johns Hopkins University. In addition to her longstanding leadership roles at Princeton University, Dr. Bassler is serving or has served on the boards of several biopharmaceutical companies, including Sanofi, Kaleido Biosciences and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and as a Trustee of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Dr. Bassler has also served as a Board member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and as a member of the National Science Board.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Gilead's HIV franchise, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, and Vertex's Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and four development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications: +1 (212) 883-0200 ir@royaltypharma.com