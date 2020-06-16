CURE Pharmaceutical Appoints Chief Business Officer

OXNARD, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical, (OTC:CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today named Jonathan Berlent, 51, to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer. Mr. Berlent will be responsible for corporate strategy, sourcing and executing business development opportunities and will serve as a member of the company's Executive Management Committee. He will report to Rob Davidson, CURE Pharmaceutical's Chief Executive Officer.



"Jonathan's extensive healthcare experience and industry insights are a welcome addition to CURE's leadership team. In particular, his experience developing growth strategies will be critically important as we continue to expand our pipeline and strategic initiatives through business development," said Mr. Davidson. "Appointing Jonathan to this newly created chief business officer role, heightens our focus on leveraging our platform technologies and cGMP facilities and expanding our commercial footprint in support of CURE's long-term growth."

Mr. Berlent is an accomplished business growth executive with more than 25 years of private and public company experience focused on strategic partnerships and building businesses seeking to own end-to-end market verticals. He has led successful strategic business initiatives across the pharmaceutical, healthcare, life sciences and health & wellness industries, with particular focus on CBD and cannabis, as well as diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS.

Among his previous roles, Mr. Berlent was managing director at Red Team Associates, a life science consultancy where he led business development, expansion and commercialization projects for leading life science companies. He served as chief operating officer of Tagleaf, an early stage, SaaS technology platform for the cannabis, food, pharma and agricultural analytical testing market and was interim chief executive officer at Trulee Health LLC. He has also held senior positions at Interpharm Holdings, Granules USA and Tris Pharma.

Mr. Berlent earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Michigan and a Master's in Business Administration from the New York University Stern School of Business with a concentration in Finance and Management.

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience through its proprietary drug forms and delivery systems.

CURE has an FDA-registered, cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform which includes CUREfilm®, one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today; CUREpods™ a novel chewable delivery system, and other more traditional dose forms that use advanced encapsulation technology. CUREform's combined technologies provide opportunities for both immediate and controlled-release drug delivery of a wide range of active ingredients.

CURE partners with biotech, pharmaceutical, and wellness companies worldwide and has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector, with partnerships in the U.S.A, Canada, Israel, and other markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements CURE makes in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. CURE intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and is making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market the partnered products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of related research and development efforts, partnered product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fe7365d-fa2c-4cd3-abea-129fb4b74e81

