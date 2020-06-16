Neos Therapeutics to Present at BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investors.neostx.com/. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on Neos' website for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. The Company markets Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD. The Company also has a development candidate, NT0502, for the treatment of sialorrhea in patients with neurological conditions. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Neos Therapeutics

(972) 408-1389

reisenstadt@neostx.com