Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 16, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

EAGLE, Idaho, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. ("PetIQ" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference.

The fireside chat will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com.

About PetIQ
PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services.  PetIQ engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medications, which are further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. PetIQ's national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost-effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:
ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com 

Media Relations Contact:
ICR
Cory Ziskind
646-277-1232
cory.ziskind@icrinc.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com