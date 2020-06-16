TG Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James 2020 Human Health Innovation Conference

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 2020 Human Health Innovation Conference, being held virtually. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 3:40 PM ET.



A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events .

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing multiple therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, which may lead to a differentiated safety profile. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, cosibelimab (TG-1501), its covalently-bound Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, as well as its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody, TG-1801. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.