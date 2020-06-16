Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 16, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Share:

WALTHAM, Mass., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will present at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, will participate in a fireside chat. The event will be available via live webcast from the "Events and Presentations" page of the "Investors and Media" section of the company's website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. By pioneering targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology.

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
sam@argotpartners.com / maghan@argotpartners.com
212.600.1902

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com