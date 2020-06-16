Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance Market to Hit USD 60.26 Bn by 2027; Surging Demand for IRM Services across Industry Verticals to Boost Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inspection, repair, and maintenance market size is projected to reach USD 60.26 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increasing power generation from renewable energy sources will be a key growth determinant for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled "Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Inspection {Visual Inspection, Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic, Radiography, Pigging, Others}, Maintenance {Reactive Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance, Predictive Maintenance, Reliability Centered Maintenance}, Repair), By Type (Offshore Support Vessels, AUVs/ROVs, Others), By Location (Offshore, Onshore) By Application (Oil & Gas {Upstream, Midstream, Downstream}, Renewable {Solar, Wind, Hydro}, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027".

Recently released data on renewables by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) revealed that global renewable energy capacity grew by 7.9% throughout 2018, reaching 2,351 GW as 2018 ended. In terms of generation capacity, the addition was of 171 GW in 2018, with majority of it seen in hydro, wind, and solar. Expanding capacity of renewables through increased installations is likely to surge the demand for inspection, repair, and maintenance (IRM) services in the forthcoming years as these services will ensure that the power plants function smoothly with minimal downtime losses. This demand will be further bolstered as global population rises and with it, the demand for energy.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/inspection-repair-and-maintenance-market-102983







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/inspection-repair-and-maintenance-market-102983







According to the report, the value of this market was at USD 34.54 billion in 2019. Additionally, the report provides the following:

In-depth analysis of the various market drivers and trends;

Detailed assessment of the hindrances blocking the market's progress;

Exhaustive evaluation of the regional prospects of the market;

Careful study of all market segments; and

Comprehensive examination and profiling of the prominent players and their strategies.

Market Restraint

Slump in Energy Demand Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic to Stall Market Growth

While the growth of the IRM services market is firmly based on escalating energy demand worldwide, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has put the energy sector in doldrums as energy consumption has slumped significantly. According to a recent assessment report of the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy demand in countries that have imposed full lockdown is falling by 25% every week and in countries with partial lockdown the decline is around 18% per week. For oil, the forecasts are gloomier, because IEA's analysis has predicted that demand for oil is likely to fall by 9% on average during this year, as global road transport has slumped by 50% since the pandemic broke out. Such drastic turn of events in the energy sector will inevitably hamper the IRM market growth in 2020.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/inspection-repair-and-maintenance-market-102983







Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Command Market Share Back by Increasing Investments in Renewables

Boasting a market size of USD 9.27 billion in 2019, Asia-Pacific seems strongly positioned to dominate the inspection, repair, and maintenance market share in the coming years. This is chiefly attributable to the increasing investments by the public and private sectors in renewable energy in the region. Compounding this is the rapid population growth in the region, which has fueled the demand for energy, especially in India and China.

North America has a well-established network of oil & gas pipelines along with rising production of shale gas, making the region one of the largest consumers of IRM services. The market in Europe is envisioned to perform impressively, primarily as a result of shifting focus on green energy production through massive deployment of renewables.

Competitive Landscape

Release of Advanced IRM Solutions to be Central Focus of Market Players

Key market players are increasingly investing in R&D to develop next-gen IRM services and solutions, powered by intelligent technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT). Besides this, companies are also securing service contracts to expand their operational horizons and enlarge their global footprint.

Industry Developments:

December 2019: UK-based James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) bagged a contract to deliver maintenance services at East Anglia ONE. The site is one of the leading wind farms in the UK, located to the southeast of the Port of Lowestoft. The contract will require JFMS to provide a variety of services, including ordnance investigation and removal, seabed clearance, and general marine operations.

November 2019: Weatherford, the oil & gas MNC headquartered in the US, launched the first-of-its-kind non-nuclear, flow-measurement system called ForeSite Flow, powered by Production 4.0 capabilities. Designed for a vast array of oil & gas production environments, the solution provides accurate flow measurements for any kind of fluid mixtures.



List of Players Covered in the Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance Market Report are:

ABJ Drones (US) MISTRAS Group, Inc. (US) Technip FMC (UK) Sinovoltaics Group (Hong Kong) Rever Offshore (UK) Bluestream (Netherlands) Baker Hughes (US) FLIR Systems (US) Petrofac (UK) Starke Marine Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia) James Fisher Marine Services (UK) Fugro (Netherlands)







Quick Buy – Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102983







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the IRM Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Inspection, Repair and Maintenance Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Location Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



TOC Continued..!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/inspection-repair-and-maintenance-market-102983







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Asset Integrity Management Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Solutions (Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Pipeline Integrity Management, Hazard Identification Study, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services, Structural Integrity Management, Corrosion Management, Others), By End-User Industry (Oil and Gas, Mining, Aerospace, Power, Marine, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Offshore AUV & ROV Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product(Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) & Remotely Operated Vehicle), By Propulsion(Electric System, Mechanical System, Hybrid System), By Application(Drilling and Well Completion Support, Construction Support, and others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Offshore Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Inspection {Visual Inspection, Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic}, Maintenance {Reactive Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance, Predictive Maintenance}, Repair), By Type (Offshore Support Vessels, AUVs/ROVs, Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Wind Farms, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Offshore AUV & ROV Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product(Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) & Remotely Operated Vehicle), By Propulsion(Electric System, Mechanical System, Hybrid System), By Application(Drilling and Well Completion Support, Construction Support, and others), and Geography Forecast till 2026



Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service (Project Management, Engineering, and Planning, Platform Preparation, Well Plugging and Abandonment, Platform Removal, Material Disposal, Site Clearance, Others), By Structure (Topside, Subsea Infrastructure, Substructure) By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deep Water) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Offshore Drilling Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Rig Type (Drill-ships, Semi-submersibles, and Jackups), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Offshore Helicopter Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Light Weight, Medium Weight, and Heavy Weight), By Application (Inspection, Monitoring and Surveying, Passenger Transport, Goods Transport, Search and Rescue, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Offshore Mooring Systems Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Single Point Mooring, Taut Leg System, Semi-taut Leg System), By Anchorage (Suction Anchors,Vertical Load Anchors, Drag Embedment Anchors), By Depth Of Operation (Shallow Water, Deepwater), By Application (Floating Production Storage and Offloading,Floating Liquefied Natural Gas, Semi-Submersible Platforms), And Geography Forecast Till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/inspection-repair-and-maintenance-market-10017

