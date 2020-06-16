District Cooling Market to Rise Steadily Accountable to Increasing Level of Greenhouse Gas Emission, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global district cooling market size is poised to derive gain from the rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with the growing construction and infrastructural development activities that are further increasing the overall temperature of the earth. District cooling delivers chilled water through an insulated underground pipeline to various residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructures. This process involves a centralized distribution and production of cooling energy. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "District Cooling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial), By Technology (Electric Chillers, Absorption Chillers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026," the market is expected to hit USD 39.94 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 21.88 billion generated in 2018. The forecast period is set between 2019 to 2026. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.77%.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/district-cooling-market-100090







An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/district-cooling-market-100090





What is the Scope of the Report?

The report is based on an in-depth analysis of the market emphasizing on various parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, current artificial intelligence market trends, challenges, and opportunities. It also highlights various segments of the market, overall competitive landscape, and lists out the names of key players and their strategies. Furthermore, the report provides information on significant industry developments and other interesting insights. It is available for sale on the company website.



Drivers & Restraints-

Rise in Demand for Energy-Efficient Cooling Systems to Propel Growth

The increasing use of air conditioners has generated significant concern about greenhouse gas emission and the decreasing level of the ozone layer. This propels the need for efficient energy systems for cooling purposes. The mechanism used in district cooling systems do not cause harm to the environment and this acts as the primary growth driver for the market. Additionally, the increasing investments by the government and private institutions on research, development, and production of energy-efficient cooling systems to meet the growing demand for air conditioning is propelling the district cooling market growth.

On the flip side, the high cost of installation may hamper the market growth. This, coupled with the problems associated with site planning and operability in rural areas, may pose a major challenge to the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable energy cooling systems and the utilization of treated sewage effluent (TSE) for district cooling are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities of the market in the future.

Segment:

Commercial Section to Hold Dominance Owing to Adoption of Massive Investment in Energy

Based on segmentation by end-user, the commercial segment earned 61.14% district cooling market share and emerged dominant. This is because a major part of the commercial segment utilizes energy for business purposes. This includes educational institutes, Business hubs, IT parks, airports, and other commercial buildings.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/district-cooling-market-100090







Regional Analysis-

The Middle East and Africa Earned Major Share Owing to Rising Investment on Energy-efficient Cooling Systems Production

In 2018, the Middle East and Africa overtook North America to emerge dominant with a revenue of USD 7.79 billion. This is accountable to the MEA government initiatives for sustainable energy development and massive investment by private entities on energy-efficient cooling systems. Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. are the most significant nations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), holding about 75% of the total district cooling market share. North America ranks second as most of the institutional buildings and airports in the United States utilize district cooling to suffice to the rising demand for air conditioning. Asia Pacific will also grow significantly in the coming years on account of the increasing need for air-conditioning and the rising concern about GHG emission. Japan and China are the leading nations in this regional market.

Competitive Landscape-

ENGIE to Emerge Dominant Stoked by Worldwide Expansion of Products

Presently, the competitive scenario of the global market is highly fragmented on account of the presence of many players. However, a French company called ENGIE has an extensive presence of its products across all geographies and has therefore, earned the lion's share. Other players functioning in this market are investing heavily on new cooling capacity projects to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Major Industry Developments of the Market Include:

February 2019 – Capital Region Development Authority of Andhra Pradesh, India and National Central Cooling Company in the United Arab Emirates engaged in a joint venture for building a cooling system for the state capital, Amravati.

March 2019 – A new district cooling network was developed by ENGIE with a capacity of 30,000TR and 105MW to serve the community facilities of the Jurong Town Corporation, and the Singapore Institute of Technology. This is a master integrated plan, the first of its kind and will bring together community facilities, a university, and a business park in the Punggol District in Singapore.



List of the Key Players Operating in the District Cooling Market include:

Marafeq Qatar

Danfoss

Vattenfall

Singapore Power Ltd.

Keppel Corporation Limited

Petronas

Veolia

Empower (Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation)

ENGIE

SNC Lavalin

Stellar Energy

Logstor

Fortum

Ramboll

Shinryo Corporation

Enwave Energy Corporation

Emicool

National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed)

Other players





Quick Buy – District Cooling Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100090







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis

Global District Cooling Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Technology (USD Billion) (‘000 RT)

Electric Chillers Absorption Chillers Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User (USD Billion) (‘000 RT)

Residential Industrial Commercial Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region (USD Billion) (‘000 RT)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/district-cooling-market-100090





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





District Heating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewables, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others), By Plant Type (Boiler, CHP, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Design (Natural Draft, Forced Draft, Induced Draft), By Type (Dry, Wet), By Application (HVAC, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

MicroTurbines Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Application (Standby Power, Combined Heat and Power (CHP)), By Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51 kW to 100 kW, 100 kW to 200 kW, Above 200 kW), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Advanced Energy Storage System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technology (Solid State Battery, Flow Battery, Thermal Energy Storage, Pumped Hydro Storage), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Distributed Control System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.



Cryogenic Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Tank, Valve, Vaporizer, Pump, and Others), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Others), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Smart Transformer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Power, Distribution, Specialty, and Instrument), By Application (Smart Grid, Traction Locomotive, Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.