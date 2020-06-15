Market Overview

Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Globe Newswire  
June 15, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
MONTEBELLO, N.Y., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:  STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share) on its 6.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock (NYSE:STLPRA). The dividend is payable July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 26, 2020.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities we serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Emlen Harmon, SVP – Director of Investor Relations
212.309.7646
 
Sterling Bancorp 
400 Rella Boulevard 
Montebello, NY 10901-4243 
 
T 845.369.8040 
F 845.369.8255 
 
http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

