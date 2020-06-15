2020 Indspire Awards to be Broadcast Nationwide on APTN and CBC on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 8 PM EST

OHSWEKEN, Ontario, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indspire Awards bestow the highest honour on Indigenous people who have made significant contributions to Indigenous education, culture, business, health, law, sports and public service in Canada as well as three youth awards to First Nations, Inuit and Métis role models. An award is also given to honour one individual's significant lifetime achievements. The 2020 Indspire Awards will broadcast nationwide on Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. (8:30 p.m. NT) on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, the CBC Listen app and APTN.



"This celebration of Indigenous excellence, recognizing as it does the accomplishments of these extraordinary First Nations, Inuit, and Métis change-makers, is a truly inspiring one," said Roberta Jamieson, President and CEO of Indspire and Executive Producer of the Indspire Awards. "We are honoured to share their stories through the 2020 Indspire Awards, and we hope that their work and their words will uplift and inspire all Canadians, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous."

2020 Indspire Awards Recipients

Ta'Kaiya Blaney – Youth (First Nations)

– Youth (First Nations) Alicia Aragutak – Youth (Inuit)

– Youth (Inuit) Alana Robert – Youth (Métis)

– Youth (Métis) Cowboy Smithx – Arts

– Arts Dawn Madahbee Leach – Business & Commerce

– Business & Commerce Claudette Commanda – Culture, Heritage & Spirituality

– Culture, Heritage & Spirituality Candice Lys – Education

– Education Karen Lawford – Health

– Health Marian Jacko – Law & Justice

– Law & Justice Gina Wilson – Public Service

– Public Service Jeannette Corbiere Lavell – Lifetime Achievement

2020 Indspire Awards Co-Hosts

Tiffany Ayalik – Juno Award-winning artist & performer

Craig Lauzon – acclaimed comedian, film & stage actor

2020 Indspire Awards Performers

Adrian Sutherland & Midnight Shine – a boundary-pushing group who seamlessly mixes roots, classic and modern rock with touches of Mushkegowuk Cree

– a boundary-pushing group who seamlessly mixes roots, classic and modern rock with touches of Mushkegowuk Cree Genevieve Fisher – one of Canada's most respected and award-winning independent country artists

– one of Canada's most respected and award-winning independent country artists Tom Wilson – three-time Juno Award-winning musician, songwriter, and visual artist; bestselling author of Beautiful Scars

– three-time Juno Award-winning musician, songwriter, and visual artist; bestselling author of Beautiful Scars iskwē | ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ - Juno Award-nominated artist, creator, and performer whose work is informed by her Cree and Métis ancestors

- Juno Award-nominated artist, creator, and performer whose work is informed by her Cree and Métis ancestors Chuck Copenace – award-winning Ojibway musician whose work honours and incorporates traditional Indigenous sounds

– award-winning Ojibway musician whose work honours and incorporates traditional Indigenous sounds Leela Gilday – Juno Award-winning musician and performer from Denendeh who writes about the people and the land that have inspired her

Youth Award Presenters

Dr. James Makokis & Anthony Johnson – first Indigenous winners of The Amazing Race Canada, who have used their profile to increase awareness of MMIWG and Two-Spirit rights

Indspire gratefully acknowledges the support of the following:

Lead Partner - Government of Canada

Presenting Corporate Sponsor - TD Bank Group

Indigenous Youth Sponsor - Shell Canada Limited

Founding Partner & Official Airline – Air Canada

Youth Laureate Sponsor - Barry and Laurie Green Family Charitable Trust

Major Sponsors & Broadcast Partners – APTN, CBC

Major Sponsors – Suncor Energy Inc., Syncrude Canada Ltd.

Post-Awards Ceremony Reception Sponsor - Teck Resources Limited

Participating Sponsor - WSP Canada

Regional Partner - Government of Ontario

Supporting Sponsors – Cenovus Energy Inc., Government of Nunavut, Ontario Power Generation, Rio Tinto

Entertainment Sponsor - The Slaight Family Foundation

About Indspire

Indspire is a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of Indigenous people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire invests in First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students so they will achieve their highest potential. In 2019-2020, Indspire provided $17.8 million through more than 5,100 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.

About TD Global Corporate Citizenship

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, the bank is targeting CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, the bank aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident – not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit www.td.com/thereadycommitment.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world, creating a window into the remarkably diverse mosaic of Indigenous Peoples. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, it's the only one of its kind in North America. The network is sharing our stories of authenticity in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages to nearly 11 million Canadian subscribers. With over 80% Canadian content, APTN connects with its audiences through genuine, inspiring and engaging entertainment on multiple platforms.

