FAX Capital Announces 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting to be Held Virtually

TORONTO, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (the Company) (TSX:FXC, FXC.WT)) announced today that it will host its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the AGM) on a virtual electronic basis only. The AGM will be held at the originally scheduled date and time of June 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and in response to the continued public health measures enacted by the federal and provincial governments, the decision has been made to move the AGM to a virtual-only setting. This decision was made after considering provincial and federal guidance and regulations regarding public gatherings and to proactively protect the health and well-being of the Company's stakeholders, employees and service partners that participate in the AGM.

The Company will not hold an in-person meeting as previously communicated in its notice of meeting and management information circular dated May 15, 2020 that was sent to shareholders and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Instead, the AGM will be hosted in a virtual-only setting by way of live audiocast. Those interested in attending can find the details to join below:

Date: June 25, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time)

Audiocast: https://web.lumiagm.com/219260886 (password: "fax2020")

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the AGM using the voting instruction form or the form of proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials. Shareholders wishing to attend the AGM may do so by logging into the virtual meeting using the details provided above. Specific instructions regarding how shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM may participate and vote at the meeting are available in Section I – Voting Information of the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2020 which has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Instructions on how to join the meeting are also posted on the Company's website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com under the "Shareholder Information" tab. Shareholders are reminded that all proxies in respect of the AGM must be received by 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 23, 2020.

While the Company's election to hold the AGM solely by virtual means is based on the current health crisis, the Company expects to hold its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders in the usual fashion, by way of an in-person meeting, in addition to a virtual option of attendance.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Further information about the Company is available at www.faxcapitalcorp.com .

