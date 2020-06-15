Richard Staelin, Ph.D. Rejoins the Board of BioElectronics Corporation

FREDERICK, MD, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – BioElectronics Corporation (OTC:BIEL), www.bielcorp.com, the maker of non-invasive electroceutical devices, announced today that it has appointed Richard Staelin, Ph.D. as the Chairman of the Board following the resignation and retirement of Ms. Patricia Whelan.

"The management team at BioElectronics thanks Patricia Whelan for her service and appreciates her willingness to stay on until a qualified replacement accepted a board position following the death of Andrew Whelan, the founder of BioElectronics Corporation," said Keith Nalepka, Vice President of Sales.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Staelin as an independent director and Chairman to BioElectronics Corporation's board. Dr. Staelin rejoins BioElectronics at an exciting time as we continue to drive our OEM strategy forward and build deeper relationships with current international distributors to fulfill our purpose of helping people live pain free. We are confident he will provide valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all shareholders. We look forward to his contributions and are excited to welcome him back," said Kelly Whelan, CEO.

Richard Staelin stated, "I look forward to again chairing the board at BioElectronics and helping to guide the firm to reach its enormous upside potential. Recently, Kelly Whelan and Keith Nalepka have taken over the management of the firm and not only have they shown strong leadership, they developed a new long-term vision for the firm. In addition, Dr. Koneru has been providing the technical expertise needed to help foster new product development. I see my challenge as helping the firm focus on actions that will quickly bring the Company to financial independence by building on BioElectronics' core capability of a deep knowledge of Pulsed Short Wave Therapy (PSWT). The team is focused on building synergistic strategic alliances to facilitate efficient distribution of the Company's products into North America while simultaneously working to develop new products aimed at mitigating chronic and acute pain."

About Dr. Staelin: Richard Staelin is the Edward and Rose Donnell Professor of Business Administration at The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University. He served as Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs at The Fuqua School from 1984 until July 1991. For the next two years, he was Executive Director of Marketing Science Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. After that he served as Managing Director of The Fuqua School's Global Executive MBA program (GEMBA) 1995-1997, Associate Dean for Executive Education 2000-2002, Co-Director of the Teradata Center for Customer Relationship Management at Duke University 2000-2005, and Deputy Dean 2002-2004. As of July 1, 2004, he stepped down from his administrative duties to devote all his attention to research and teaching. Subsequent to that he was one of the initial members of BiVarus, a start-up that utilized his research on patient experience data and its relationship to the quality of health care.

About BioElectronics Corporation: BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry-leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, visit www.bielcorp.com

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584