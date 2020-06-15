Canada's Building Trades Unions Welcomes Sean Strickland as Canadian Director

OTTAWA, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's Building Trades Unions (CBTU) are pleased to announce that Sean Strickland has joined the CBTU as the new Executive Director, effective July 6, 2020.



"North America's Building Trades Unions are happy to welcome Sean Strickland as the new Canadian Executive Director," said Sean McGarvey, President, North America's Building Trades Unions. "Sean is a respected senior construction executive with the strong leadership experience and understanding of the Building Trades needed to carry on the important work we do and to effectively represent Canada's skilled trades workers at the national level."

Strickland will join the CBTU after spending the previous three years as the Director of Business Development and Industry Relations with a large general contractor. In this role, Strickland developed strong industry relationships, helping to solidify the contractor's status as one of the top five in the country. Strickland also holds the elected position of Regional Councillor in his home city of Waterloo, a position he has held since 1997. Previously, his other roles included Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Construction Secretariat, Business Manager of the Waterloo Wellington Building Trades and Executive Director of YourLocalElectricians.ca.

"We wish Sean the very best in his new role and look forward to working alongside him to advance the interests of the proud men and women of the Building Trades," stated McGarvey.

Strickland has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Waterloo, and is a graduate of the Executive Management Program at Wilfrid Laurier University as well as Leadership Development from Harvard University.

"I look forward to working closely with our 15 international affiliated unions and provincial councils across the country to carry on the important work of the Building Trades, including implementing the four strategic pillars; government relations, workforce development, capital strategies and communications," said Strickland. "Moving ahead, CBTU stands ready to work closely with government and our industry partners to help rebuild our economy as we recover from the effects of this pandemic. I will proudly work hard, every day in this role, on behalf of the men and women that belong to the Building Trades, across this country."

About CBTU

Canada's Building Trades Unions is an alliance of 15 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent over half a million skilled trades workers in Canada since its inception in 1908. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $300 million in private sector money to fund and operate over 175 apprenticeship training and education facilities across Canada that produce the safest, most highly trained and productive skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. Canada's Building Trades Unions represent members who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations, and generate 14 per cent of Canada's GDP. For more information, go to www.buildingtrades.ca

About NABTU

North America's Building Trades Unions is an alliance of 14 national and international unions in the building and construction industry that collectively represent over 3 million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $1.6 billion in private-sector money to fund and operate over 1,900 apprenticeship training and education facilities across North America that produce the safest, most highly trained, and productive, skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. NABTU is dedicated to creating economic security and employment opportunities for its construction workers by safeguarding wage and benefits standards, promoting responsible private capital investments, investing in renowned apprenticeship and training, and creating pathways to the middle class for women, communities of color and military veterans in the construction industry. For more information, please visit www.nabtu.org , and to learn more about the building trades efforts during this pandemic, please follow the hashtag #buildingtradeswhateverittakes.

Media Contacts:

Canada: Kate Walsh (613) 298-0652 | kwalsh@buildingtrades.ca

US: Betsy Barrett (202) 756-4623 | bbarrett@nabtu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5abb758-4d11-4a7b-97d9-9bdc369f01c9