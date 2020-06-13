Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of ArcelorMittal ("General Meetings") held today approved all resolutions by a strong majority.

Globe Newswire  
June 13, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Share:

The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of ArcelorMittal ("General Meetings") held today approved all resolutions by a strong majority.

Luxembourg 13 June 2020 (13:00 CET) – 68% of the voting rights were represented at the General Meetings. In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors of ArcelorMittal (the "Company") had decided to hold this year's General Meetings by virtual-only format, as permitted by Luxembourg law. Arrangements were made to allow shareholders to vote electronically and by proxy voting. The results of the votes will be posted shortly on www.arcelormittal.com  under "Investors – Equity investors – Shareholders-events – AGM – Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, 13 June 2020" where the full documentation regarding the General Meetings is available.

In particular, the shareholders:

  • approved the re-election of Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Mr. Bruno Lafont, Mr. Michel Wurth and the election of Mr. Aditya Mittal and Mr. Etienne Schneider as directors of ArcelorMittal, for a term of three years each;
  • decided to increase the authorised share capital of the Company and change the Articles of Association accordingly.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com