MODERNA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Moderna, Inc. - MRNA

The investigation concerns whether Moderna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

On May 19, 2020, media outlets reported that vaccine experts had lodged criticism at the research intended to support the Company's coronavirus vaccine candidate, based on insufficient data.

On this news, the price of Moderna's shares plummeted over 20%, on heavier than average trading volume.

