CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Looks Ahead to UK, Charlotte and St. Louis CIO Virtual Summits After Vaulting to #1 in Virtual Events for CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and Technology Executives

WESTPORT, Conn., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, excitedly announces its upcoming Virtual CIO Summits in the U.K., Charlotte and St. Louis after soaring to the top of the industry as the top producer of Virtual CIO and CISO Summits since shifting to a digital events format in early March.



HMG Strategy produced 10 Virtual Summits, Virtual Briefings and webinars in the first 30 days of the work-at-home environment - drawing 150 to 300+ technology executives to each event - with 60+ Virtual Events scheduled through July 2020.

These 90-minute virtual summits are focused on the steps that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives can take in unison with the CEO and the executive team to help reimagine the business and reshape the future of work as regional economies begin to open. The all-star casts that are assembled for each of these events also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives in the work-from-home environment – including how to keep employees engaged and motivated – along with how their priorities have shifted since COVID-19.

"Since mid-March, we have provided a means for CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to stay connected with one another and draw upon the lessons learned," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "We will continue to draw on the feedback from our regional Advisory Boards and top technology executives who comprise the 400,000-strong HMG community along with the unique research that we conduct to make our events topical and compelling for forward-looking technology executives who are looking to help move their businesses forward."

HMG Strategy's next virtual event is the U.K. CIO Virtual Summit on June 15. Top-tier technology executives and industry experts speaking at this event include:

Nick Booth , Company Owner, SeventhWave





, Company Owner, SeventhWave Richard Cammish , Group CIO, Essentra PLC





, Group CIO, Essentra PLC Allan Cockriel , CIO, Petrofac





, CIO, Petrofac Laurence Dale , CISO, Essentra PLC





, CISO, Essentra PLC Tom Ferguson , Partner – Head, CIO & Digital Technology Officers Practice, Page Executive





, Partner – Head, CIO & Digital Technology Officers Practice, Page Executive Frank Frulio , Region Head – U.S. & Europe, Singtel





, Region Head – U.S. & Europe, Singtel Dave Morris , Global Head of Learning & Employee Engagement, Mobica





, Global Head of Learning & Employee Engagement, Mobica Ashwath Nagaraj , Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Aryaka





, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Aryaka Rob Riley , Owner, Apply Recruitment





, Owner, Apply Recruitment Tim Sadler , Co-Founder & CEO, Tessian





, Co-Founder & CEO, Tessian Greg van der Gaast, Head of Information Security, The University of Salford





Marykay Wells , SVP & CIO, Pearson





, SVP & CIO, Pearson Katherine Wetmur , CIO, Morgan Stanley





, CIO, Morgan Stanley Natalie Whittlesey, Area Leader, EMEA Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

Sponsors for the U.K. CIO Virtual Summit include Aryaka, Singtel and Tessian

To learn more about the U.K. CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

See what some of our recent speakers have to say about HMG Strategy's virtual summits:



"Leaders that lead with resolve, courage, and compassion will come out ahead in a crisis like this."

- Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb



"I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit," says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. "Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times"

"With COVID, CISOs have entered the next phase of criticality in driving business value. Through leading courageously, CISO will see unprecedented growth in scope and value to their organizations."

-Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners



"Now is the time to leverage having a strong personal brand. It's not too late to get started."

-Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates



HMG Strategy will also be hosting the HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Virtual Summit on June 16. Top-tier executives speaking at this event include:

Shoukat Ali Bhamani , VP, CIO, CDO, Schaeffler Group





, VP, CIO, CDO, Schaeffler Group Wolfgang Goerlich , Advisory CISO, Duo Security





, Advisory CISO, Duo Security Karl Hightower , Chief Data Officer, Novant Health





, Chief Data Officer, Novant Health Mike Hillhouse , CISO, Cadrillion Capital





, CISO, Cadrillion Capital Jack Hogan , VP of Technology Strategy, Cloud GTM, Pure Storage





, VP of Technology Strategy, Cloud GTM, Pure Storage Sheila Jordan , Chief Technology Information Officer, Honeywell





, Chief Technology Information Officer, Honeywell Doug Krieger , Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Herbalife





, Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Herbalife Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search





, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search John Murdock , Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners





, Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners Sathish Muthukrishnan , CIO & CDO, Ally Financial





, CIO & CDO, Ally Financial Mark Polansky , Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry





, Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Christina Quaine , CISO, AvidXchange





, CISO, AvidXchange Bhavin Shah , CEO & Founder, Moveworks





, CEO & Founder, Moveworks Kim Stevenson , SVP & GM, NetApp





, SVP & GM, NetApp Joe Topinka , Founder & CEO, CIO Mentor





, Founder & CEO, CIO Mentor Erik Wille, CISO, Penske Automotive Group

To learn more about the Charlotte CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its St. Louis CIO Virtual Summit on June 18. Key speakers for the St. Louis event will include:

Marc Ashworth , CISO, First Bank





, CISO, First Bank Bhavani Amirthalingam , SVP & CDO, Ameren





, SVP & CDO, Ameren Eduard de Vries , VP IT Business Applications & Consultancy, SSM Health





, VP IT Business Applications & Consultancy, SSM Health Nir Gertner , Chief Security Strategist, CyberArk





, Chief Security Strategist, CyberArk Don Guenther , VP Business Development, Technology Partners





, VP Business Development, Technology Partners Chet Guess , CTO, Kingdom Capital





, CTO, Kingdom Capital Kevin Haskew , SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor





, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search





, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Craig Mackereth , Global Vice President, Global Service Delivery and Support, Rimini Street





, Global Vice President, Global Service Delivery and Support, Rimini Street Lisa Nichols , CEO, Technology Partners





, CEO, Technology Partners Mark Polansky , Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry





, Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Shrikant Ramachandran , Global VP & CIO, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals





, Global VP & CIO, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Phil Richards , CISO, Ivanti





, CISO, Ivanti Maria Russo , CIO, Washington University Medical School





, CIO, Washington University Medical School Tom Schunk , VP Global Communications & CISO, Emerson





, VP Global Communications & CISO, Emerson Paolo Vallotti , Global CISO, Mondelez International





, Global CISO, Mondelez International Jayson Wells , Founder, The Jayson Wells Experience





, Founder, The Jayson Wells Experience Erica Wilson, VP, CISO, Cass Information Systems



Sponsors for the St. Louis CIO Virtual Summit include CyberArk, Ivanti and Rimini Street

HMG Strategy has also received extraordinary interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral and UiPath.

"We offer an amazing value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-focused research model," said Muller.

HMG Strategy's next webinar on June 17th is sponsored by Darktrace on the topic of ‘Protecting the Remote Workforce and the Enterprise from Offensive AI.' This webinar, which features Justin Fier, Director of Cyber Intelligence & Analysis at Darktrace and Special Guest Speaker Dr. Chase Cunningham, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, will focus on how bad actors are positioning themselves to exploit organizational vulnerabilities due to expanded attack surfaces created by the deployment of highly distributed remote workforces, along with actionable steps that cyber teams can take to protect their organizations' critical assets.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy is also hosting a webinar with Ivanti on June 19th entitled ‘The Greatest Threats to Cybersecurity and Productivity During the COVID-19 Pandemic'. In this event, Ivanti's Chief Security Officer Phil Richards will speak with HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller on recommendations for how organizations can best protect their IT estates, optimize operational readiness, and improve visibility into IT assets without compromising the productivity of employees.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting a webinar with Okta on June 25 entitled ‘Modern Identity: Best Practices for Successful M&A and Dynamic Work.' In this 45-minute webinar, Michael Dessert, Senior Customer Solutions Executive at Okta and Deanna Shannon, Senior Staff Enterprise Architect at Wabtec will discuss why systems integration and access issues are often the Achilles Heel for successful M&A rollouts; how identity management can assist with business preparation and analysis of personnel and systems access ahead of full integration as well as how to establish a strong security posture to support the merged entity.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy's upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live! Virtual CIO and CISO Summits? Contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.



HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4677270d-da88-4d0c-a132-80f3892ec8b2