Bionano Genomics to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on June 18

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr®, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provide a business update.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, June 18 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll Free: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13703823 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139909

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company focused on structural variation detection. The Company's Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano data are available through adoption of Saphyr or through services offerings available around the world. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com .

