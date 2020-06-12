Market Overview

Centennial Resource Development to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 12, 2020
DENVER, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CDEV) today announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and George S. Glyphis, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference to be held virtually on June 16, 2020.  The presentation materials used at the conference will be available on Centennial's website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab on June 16, 2020.

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com.

Contact:

Hays Mabry
Director, Investor Relations
(832) 240-3265
ir@cdevinc.com

