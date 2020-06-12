Crawford & Company® agrees to sell its share of Lloyd Warwick International (LWI) business

ATLANTA, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (NYSE:CRD), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, has agreed to sell its 51 percent of shares in Lloyd Warwick International (LWI).



The sale of Crawford's shares in LWI was a carefully considered strategic decision. LWI was the only loss adjusting brand in the company's portfolio that stood separate from Crawford and its sale simplifies the company's loss adjusting operations under one master brand.

"This sale allows us to simplify our loss adjusting brand structure and take a One Crawford approach to the market," commented Andrew Bart, president of Crawford Global Technical Services. "We remain committed to the energy sector and will now operate solely under the Crawford brand. Our focus on being the best experts for the most complex claims remains unchanged as we continue to deliver on our mission to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities."

