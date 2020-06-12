CHF Solutions to Host Webinar Discussing Fluid Management Strategies in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) today announced the company will host an interactive, physician-led webinar to discuss the recent publication: SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and intravascular volume management strategies in the critically ill.1 and the role of ultrafiltration in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Registration is open for the webinar, which will feature perspectives from Italy to the United States and take place on June 17 at 9 a.m. EDT.



COVID-19 has been causing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which can lead to acute kidney injury (AKI). When the kidneys cannot remove the excess fluid and waste in the body, these patients can experience kidney failure and multi-organ failure. Effective fluid management in critically ill COVID patients can help prevent AKI and mitigate devastating outcomes in these patients.

Isolated ultrafiltration is an optimal strategy that primarily focuses on fluid extraction and management of fluid volume. Portable ultrafiltration devices are proving particularly helpful in critically ill COVID-19 patients because the extremely small extracorporeal volume (i.e. 35 ml) helps avoid potentially adverse hemodynamic impact. The predictability of fluid extraction using ultrafiltration makes it easier to achieve precise de-escalation. The ease of use of ultrafiltration therapy and ability to deploy dedicated ultrafiltration machines quickly has helped hospitals manage the high number of COVID patients with limited resources.

Webinar Panelists:

Claudio Ronco, MD

Nephrologist, International Renal Research Institute, St Bortolo Hospital, Vicenza, Italy

Peter A. McCullough, MD

Cardiologist, Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Moderated by:

Ravi Mehta, MD

Nephrologist, UC San Diego Health-Jacobs Medical Center, San Diego, CA

The webinar will cover:

The importance of fluid stewardship in critically ill COVID-19 patients

Strategies to maintain fluid balance and reduce potential complications, such as ARDS, AKI and cardiac injury

Lessons learned while treating COVID-19 patients

"Using evidence-based approaches employed by renowned physicians working on the front lines in Italy and the United States, this publication has generated awareness about the importance of fluid balance when treating critically ill COVID-19 patients," said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. "As this pandemic continues, we remain committed to providing relevant education to the dedicated medical professionals treating patients suffering with COVID-19. We believe this webinar will provide further insight into how ultrafiltration can be a critical tool in the armament for nephrologists treating COVID-19."

Register to participate in this webinar: https://bit.ly/2YrL81A

1. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32336959/

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the treatment of patients infected with the coronavirus. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS INVESTORS: Claudia Napal Drayton Chief Financial Officer, CHF Solutions, Inc. 952-345-4205 ir@chf-solutions.com MEDIA: Jessica Stebing Health+Commerce 260-336-6202 jstebing@healthandcommerce.com