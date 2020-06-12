Cystic Fibrosis Market to Reach USD 31.88 Billion by 2027; Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cystic fibrosis market size is predicted to reach USD 31.88 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. The growing cases of respiratory and gastrointestinal infection among people can be a critical factor in spurring the demand of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Cystic Fibrosis Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR), Bronchodilators, Mucolytic, Pancreatic Enzyme Supplement, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 5.12 billion in 2019.





Market Driver:



Rising Adoption of Advanced Treatment Procedures to Augment Growth

The rising concentration towards early diagnosis will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. The rising cases of genetic disorders have led to the expansion of the market. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Patient Registry, it is estimated that more than 30,000 people are affected by Cystic Fibrosis conditions in the U.S. and it is estimated that about 70,000 people are suffering from it across the globe. The growing complications in the lungs and pancreas consequently indicate cystic fibrosis, which in turn, will augur well for the market.

Moreover, the development of innovative and advanced therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, the introduction of Ivacaftor / Lumacaftor, a potentiator used in the treatment for people with CF. In addition, the ongoing pipeline candidates in R&D by leading players will further amplify the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Regional Analysis:



High Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Market in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 3.89 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of CF in the region. The increasing R&D investment by major industry players will contribute positively to the growth of the market. The rising healthcare expenditure along with developed medical facilities will foster growth in the region. The inclination towards advanced drugs by patients for better outcomes will further improve the scope of the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is predicted to account for the lion's share during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric patients. Improving healthcare facilities will enable the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. The rising awareness regarding the treatment of CF will have a positive effect on the market. The Middle East& Africa and Latin America are predicted to witness a steady growth rate owing to the unmet patient needs. The lack of awareness about diseases will further limit growth in the regions.





Key Development:

October 2019: Approval of Vertex's Trikafta by the US FDA is the first triple combination therapy used to treat patients suffering from cystic fibrosis.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Cystic Fibrosis Market are:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated



AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.



Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Genentech, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Others





