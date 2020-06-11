Market Overview

PARSLEY ENERGY (PE) INVESTIGATION ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Parsley Energy, Inc. For Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Globe Newswire  
June 11, 2020 2:00pm   Comments
WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Parsley Energy, Inc. ("Parsley Energy" or the "Company").

If you currently own shares of Parsley Energy and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/parsley-energy-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates. 

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

Contact:  Craig J. Springer, Esq.
  cspringer@andrewsspringer.com
  Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013

Primary Logo

