BOK Financial names Sean Hampton Chief Marketing Officer

TULSA, Okla., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) has named Sean Hampton senior vice president, chief marketing officer. Hampton will develop new marketing initiatives to drive growth, spur innovation and steward the company's brand across all lines of business and the company's eight-state footprint. He will also play an important role in shaping the company's analytics and martech strategy to increase scalable growth and bottom-line revenue growth.



"We are so pleased to welcome Sean to BOKF and look forward to his leadership of our marketing and corporate communications team," said Derek Martin, executive vice president and Consumer banking executive for BOK Financial, to whom Hampton will report. "Sean's success at creating a strategic vision for his team as well as his extensive background in digital delivery align perfectly with our company's goals."

Hampton joins BOK Financial after 20 years with Janus Henderson (formerly Janus Capital Group) where he served as global head of marketing technology strategy and execution. In that role, he oversaw the strategic direction and overall management of the company's marketing technology strategy and execution, including digital marketing, creative, brand services and operations for the global marketing department.

He received his bachelor's degree in finance and MBA from Regis University. Hampton, a Colorado native, will be based out of BOK Financial's corporate office in Denver.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com .

